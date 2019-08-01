Rent Calculator
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM
908 60th Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
908 60th Avenue, Fairmount Heights, MD 20743
Fairmount Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
PLEASE CALL 443-271-6039 FOR SHOWINGS. ***Tenant will be responsible for: water, gas + electric*** This house is a MUST SEE!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 908 60TH AVENUE have any available units?
908 60TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairmount Heights, MD
.
What amenities does 908 60TH AVENUE have?
Some of 908 60TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 908 60TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
908 60TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 60TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 908 60TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairmount Heights
.
Does 908 60TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 908 60TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 908 60TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 60TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 60TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 908 60TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 908 60TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 908 60TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 908 60TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 60TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 908 60TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 60TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
