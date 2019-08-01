All apartments in Fairmount Heights
Find more places like 908 60TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairmount Heights, MD
/
908 60TH AVENUE
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

908 60TH AVENUE

908 60th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

908 60th Avenue, Fairmount Heights, MD 20743
Fairmount Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
PLEASE CALL 443-271-6039 FOR SHOWINGS. ***Tenant will be responsible for: water, gas + electric*** This house is a MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 60TH AVENUE have any available units?
908 60TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairmount Heights, MD.
What amenities does 908 60TH AVENUE have?
Some of 908 60TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 60TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
908 60TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 60TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 908 60TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairmount Heights.
Does 908 60TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 908 60TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 908 60TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 60TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 60TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 908 60TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 908 60TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 908 60TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 908 60TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 60TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 908 60TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 60TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairmount Heights Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VALandover, MDCapitol Heights, MDWalker Mill, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDSummerfield, MD
Coral Hills, MDForestville, MDDistrict Heights, MDBladensburg, MDSuitland, MDGlenarden, MDEast Riverdale, MDBrentwood, MDWestphalia, MDMount Rainier, MDSilver Hill, MDRiverdale Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University