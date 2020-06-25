Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fairland
Find more places like 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairland, MD
/
2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE
2819 Shepperton Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairland
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2819 Shepperton Terrace, Fairland, MD 20904
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Well lit, renovated 3 Finished level townhome, hardwood and carpet floors with stainless steel appliances.Deck off the living room with fenced in backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have any available units?
2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairland, MD
.
What amenities does 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have?
Some of 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairland
.
Does 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE offer parking?
No, 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have a pool?
No, 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14
Fairland, MD 20904
Similar Pages
Fairland 2 Bedrooms
Fairland 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Fairland Apartments with Parking
Fairland Cheap Places
Fairland Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Temple Hills, MD
Walker Mill, MD
Chevy Chase, MD
Largo, MD
Linthicum, MD
Arbutus, MD
Bladensburg, MD
Capitol Heights, MD
Glassmanor, MD
Seabrook, MD
Lansdowne, MD
Takoma Park, MD
Burtonsville, MD
Mount Rainier, MD
Jessup, MD
Savage, MD
Riverdale Park, MD
Glenmont, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Washington Adventist University
Coppin State University
Howard Community College