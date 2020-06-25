All apartments in Fairland
2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE
2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE

2819 Shepperton Terrace · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2819 Shepperton Terrace, Fairland, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Well lit, renovated 3 Finished level townhome, hardwood and carpet floors with stainless steel appliances.Deck off the living room with fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have any available units?
2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have?
Some of 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE offer parking?
No, 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have a pool?
No, 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2819 SHEPPERTON TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
