Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR

2412 Countryside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2412 Countryside Drive, Fairland, MD 20905

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large home on a shady street with fenced in backyard. Large two-car garage, separate dining room, and family room with fireplace, eat in kitchen and a master suite. Stop by and take a look you wont regret it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR have any available units?
2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
Is 2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR offers parking.
Does 2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR have a pool?
No, 2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR have accessible units?
No, 2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 COUNTRYSIDE DR does not have units with air conditioning.

