Fairland, MD
/
14516 SORRENTO COURT
Last updated March 23 2020 at 12:33 PM
14516 SORRENTO COURT
14516 Sorrento Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
14516 Sorrento Court, Fairland, MD 20866
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Quiet location close to all. Large rear deck, Open Floor Plan with kitchen pass-through. Master bath has luxury upgrades.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14516 SORRENTO COURT have any available units?
14516 SORRENTO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairland, MD
.
What amenities does 14516 SORRENTO COURT have?
Some of 14516 SORRENTO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14516 SORRENTO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14516 SORRENTO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14516 SORRENTO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14516 SORRENTO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairland
.
Does 14516 SORRENTO COURT offer parking?
No, 14516 SORRENTO COURT does not offer parking.
Does 14516 SORRENTO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14516 SORRENTO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14516 SORRENTO COURT have a pool?
No, 14516 SORRENTO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14516 SORRENTO COURT have accessible units?
No, 14516 SORRENTO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14516 SORRENTO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14516 SORRENTO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14516 SORRENTO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14516 SORRENTO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
