Fairland, MD
13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE
Last updated November 24 2019 at 6:45 PM

13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE

13751 Avonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13751 Avonshire Drive, Fairland, MD 20904

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
End unit town house, hard wood floor on levels, neat, clean and move in ready. Fenced and close to shopping and transportation. One assigned parking space and additional unmarked parking spaces available. Showing starts on Friday 11/15/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
Is 13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

