13751 AVONSHIRE DRIVE

End unit town house, hard wood floor on levels, neat, clean and move in ready. Fenced and close to shopping and transportation. One assigned parking space and additional unmarked parking spaces available. Showing starts on Friday 11/15/2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
