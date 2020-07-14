All apartments in Essex
Queens Purchase

Open Now until 6pm
1207 Middleborough Rd · (410) 438-8098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1207 Middleborough Rd, Essex, MD 21221

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit QP1 · Avail. now

$898

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit QP2 · Avail. now

$1,028

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Queens Purchase.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
pet friendly
dogs allowed
playground
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Queens Purchase Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable one, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments. Enjoy your especially spacious apartment, the handsome wood and brick exterior and your large eat-in kitchen. Each apartment features its own private intercom entry to the main door, individually controlled heat and air conditioning, wall-to-wall carpeting, fully equipped eat-in kitchen, unique roommate/family style bathroom and laundry facilities in each entryway. This apartment is ideal for entertaining and for quiet evenings at home when you will appreciate the privacy that additional space provides. Whether you are looking for a one, one bedroom with den or two bedroom apartments, Queens Purchase offers one of the largest apartments in the area. This incredible apartment awaits your arrival.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months (6 or 9 offered with premium)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 2 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per household
rent: $25 per household
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Dogs
limit: 1
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Queens Purchase have any available units?
Queens Purchase has 2 units available starting at $898 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does Queens Purchase have?
Some of Queens Purchase's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Queens Purchase currently offering any rent specials?
Queens Purchase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Queens Purchase pet-friendly?
Yes, Queens Purchase is pet friendly.
Does Queens Purchase offer parking?
Yes, Queens Purchase offers parking.
Does Queens Purchase have units with washers and dryers?
No, Queens Purchase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Queens Purchase have a pool?
No, Queens Purchase does not have a pool.
Does Queens Purchase have accessible units?
No, Queens Purchase does not have accessible units.
Does Queens Purchase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Queens Purchase has units with dishwashers.
