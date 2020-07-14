Amenities

Move to Queens Purchase Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable one, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments. Enjoy your especially spacious apartment, the handsome wood and brick exterior and your large eat-in kitchen. Each apartment features its own private intercom entry to the main door, individually controlled heat and air conditioning, wall-to-wall carpeting, fully equipped eat-in kitchen, unique roommate/family style bathroom and laundry facilities in each entryway. This apartment is ideal for entertaining and for quiet evenings at home when you will appreciate the privacy that additional space provides. Whether you are looking for a one, one bedroom with den or two bedroom apartments, Queens Purchase offers one of the largest apartments in the area. This incredible apartment awaits your arrival.