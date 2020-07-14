All apartments in Essex
Find more places like Mansfield Woods.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
Mansfield Woods
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

Mansfield Woods

Open Now until 6pm
710 Snowberry Court · (410) 376-5525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

710 Snowberry Court, Essex, MD 21221

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 705D Snowberry Court · Avail. now

$1,008

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit sfs2 · Avail. now

$988

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 2fs · Avail. now

$988

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 702 A Snowberry Court · Avail. now

$1,008

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mansfield Woods.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
internet access
playground
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nMove to Mansfield Woods Apartments at The Greens in Essex, Maryland. We offer affordable studio, one, and two bedroom apartments. Enjoy peace of mind with our dedicated customer service team and 24-hour emergency service. Each apartment features its own private intercom entry to the main door, fully equipped kitchen with pass-thru breakfast bar, wall-to-wall carpeting, individually controlled heat and air conditioning, private balcony/patio and laundry facilities in each entryway. The spaciousness inside is ideal for entertaining and for quiet evenings at home when you will appreciate the privacy that additional space provides.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 2 months rent - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mansfield Woods have any available units?
Mansfield Woods has 4 units available starting at $988 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does Mansfield Woods have?
Some of Mansfield Woods's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mansfield Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Mansfield Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mansfield Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Mansfield Woods is pet friendly.
Does Mansfield Woods offer parking?
Yes, Mansfield Woods offers parking.
Does Mansfield Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mansfield Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mansfield Woods have a pool?
No, Mansfield Woods does not have a pool.
Does Mansfield Woods have accessible units?
No, Mansfield Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Mansfield Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mansfield Woods has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Mansfield Woods?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd
Essex, MD 21221
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir
Essex, MD 21221
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Cheap PlacesEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity