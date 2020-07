Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator furnished oven recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed internet access pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

Welcome to Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes at The Greens in Eastern Baltimore County, Essexs most established rental community. We offer a variety of affordable floor plans including junior one bedroom, one bedroom and two bedroom townhomes. Choose a step-saver or an eat-in kitchen and enjoy the comfortable living area. You can decide between a classic or renovated bathroom and kitchen. Each apartment features wall-to-wall carpeting, individually controlled heat and air conditioning and ceramic tiled bathrooms. Kings Mill Townhomes also offers the privacy of two level living as well as a fully equipped eat-in kitchen. Our skilled maintenance team is ready to assist you with any service request! We offer 24/7 emergency maintenance service for your convenience!