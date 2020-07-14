All apartments in Essex
Find more places like Hartland Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
Hartland Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Hartland Village

Open Now until 6pm
1409 Winter Park Cir · (410) 438-8291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1409 Winter Park Cir, Essex, MD 21221

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit SR1111G · Avail. now

$862

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit SR1105G · Avail. now

$927

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit SF1417F · Avail. now

$927

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hartland Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
online portal
playground
We offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows. Hartland Village Apartments also features a private balcony/patio, kitchen with pass-thru breakfast bar and built-in bookcase / entertainment center. Enjoy peace of mind with our 24/7 emergency service and professional management team. We are open 7 days/week, Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. 5 p.m.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Akita, Great Dane, Alaskan Husky, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Mastiff, American Bull Dog, Newfoundland, Pit Bull, Boxer, Presa Canario, Bull Mastiff, Rottweiler, Chow, Siberian Husky, Dalmation, Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, St. Bernard, Dogo Argentino, Tosa Inus, Fila Brasileiros, Wolf, German Shepherd, Wolf Hybrid
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hartland Village have any available units?
Hartland Village has 3 units available starting at $862 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does Hartland Village have?
Some of Hartland Village's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hartland Village currently offering any rent specials?
Hartland Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hartland Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Hartland Village is pet friendly.
Does Hartland Village offer parking?
Yes, Hartland Village offers parking.
Does Hartland Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hartland Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hartland Village have a pool?
No, Hartland Village does not have a pool.
Does Hartland Village have accessible units?
No, Hartland Village does not have accessible units.
Does Hartland Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hartland Village has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Hartland Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd
Essex, MD 21221
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court
Essex, MD 21221
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Cheap PlacesEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity