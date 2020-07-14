Hartland Run

Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Akita, Great Dane, Alaskan Husky, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Mastiff, American Bull Dog, Newfoundland, Pit Bull, Boxer, Presa Canario, Bull Mastiff, Rottweiler, Chow, Siberian Husky, Dalmation, Staffordshire Terrier, Doberman Pinscher, St. Bernard, Dogo Argentino, Tosa Inus, Fila Brasileiros, Wolf, German Shepherd, Wolf Hybrid