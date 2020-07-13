All apartments in Essex
Find more places like Gateway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
Gateway
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Gateway

21 Waterwood Ct · (410) 317-2111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

21 Waterwood Ct, Essex, MD 21221

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit GatewayTH1 · Avail. now

$933

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Unit GatewayTH2 · Avail. now

$943

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gateway.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Gateway Townhomes at The Greens in Eastern Baltimore County. Enjoy the two-level, two bedroom floor plan and the opportunity to enjoy the warmth of neighborhood living. Experience our dedicated customer service team and 24/7 emergency maintenance service. Each townhome features wall-to-wall carpet, a touch screen programmable thermostat, and individually controlled heat and air conditioning. Choose between a classic or renovated kitchen. Shades are provided at all windows to save you time and money. Two-level living never felt this good, looked this good, and doesnt get any better than this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $250 - Up to 2 Months Rent
Additional: Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: Restrictions apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gateway have any available units?
Gateway has 2 units available starting at $933 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does Gateway have?
Some of Gateway's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gateway currently offering any rent specials?
Gateway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gateway pet-friendly?
Yes, Gateway is pet friendly.
Does Gateway offer parking?
No, Gateway does not offer parking.
Does Gateway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gateway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gateway have a pool?
No, Gateway does not have a pool.
Does Gateway have accessible units?
No, Gateway does not have accessible units.
Does Gateway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gateway has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Gateway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Cheap PlacesEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity