All apartments in Essex
Find more places like 958 Middlesex Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
958 Middlesex Road
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:12 PM

958 Middlesex Road

958 Middlesex Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

958 Middlesex Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This property has been rented as of 02/01/2020
This property is no longer available/ RENTED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 958 Middlesex Road have any available units?
958 Middlesex Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 958 Middlesex Road have?
Some of 958 Middlesex Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 958 Middlesex Road currently offering any rent specials?
958 Middlesex Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 958 Middlesex Road pet-friendly?
No, 958 Middlesex Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 958 Middlesex Road offer parking?
Yes, 958 Middlesex Road offers parking.
Does 958 Middlesex Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 958 Middlesex Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 958 Middlesex Road have a pool?
No, 958 Middlesex Road does not have a pool.
Does 958 Middlesex Road have accessible units?
No, 958 Middlesex Road does not have accessible units.
Does 958 Middlesex Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 958 Middlesex Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Walnut Grove
953 Walnut Grove Rd
Essex, MD 21221
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir
Essex, MD 21221
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Apartments with ParkingEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College