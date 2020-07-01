Rent Calculator
958 Middlesex Road
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:12 PM
958 Middlesex Road
958 Middlesex Road
No Longer Available
Location
958 Middlesex Road, Essex, MD 21221
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This property has been rented as of 02/01/2020
This property is no longer available/ RENTED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 958 Middlesex Road have any available units?
958 Middlesex Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Essex, MD
.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Essex Rent Report
.
What amenities does 958 Middlesex Road have?
Some of 958 Middlesex Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 958 Middlesex Road currently offering any rent specials?
958 Middlesex Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 958 Middlesex Road pet-friendly?
No, 958 Middlesex Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Essex
.
Does 958 Middlesex Road offer parking?
Yes, 958 Middlesex Road offers parking.
Does 958 Middlesex Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 958 Middlesex Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 958 Middlesex Road have a pool?
No, 958 Middlesex Road does not have a pool.
Does 958 Middlesex Road have accessible units?
No, 958 Middlesex Road does not have accessible units.
Does 958 Middlesex Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 958 Middlesex Road does not have units with dishwashers.
