902 Middlesex Road - 1

The paint isn't even dry! Be the FIRST tenant to live in this newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom brick rowhome in a quiet neighborhood in Essex. Close to I-95/I-695 with major shopping areas nearby. House details are as follows:



- Two story rowhome with finished basement

- Second floor: Two spacious bedrooms and one full bath

- First floor: Updated kitchen, dining room and living room

- Basement: Finished BONUS room with half bath and laundry facilities

- Central air conditioning and heat

- Hardwood floors

- Fenced back yard

- Plenty of parking including parking in the rear of the home.

- Online rent payment system to track your payments. Pay weekly, monthly, or as you go as long as rent is paid in full by the due date.



Are you ready to be the FIRST tenant? Follow these easy steps:

1. Text "RENT902" to 443-315-2274.

2. Fill out a short questionnaire in the link sent to you.

3. One of our representatives will contact you to schedule a showing.



It really is as easy as 1-2-3!

