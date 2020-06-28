All apartments in Essex
902 Middlesex Road - 1

902 Middlesex Rd · No Longer Available
Location

902 Middlesex Rd, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Text "RENT902" to 443-315-2274 for additional information.

The paint isn't even dry! Be the FIRST tenant to live in this newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom brick rowhome in a quiet neighborhood in Essex. Close to I-95/I-695 with major shopping areas nearby. House details are as follows:

- Two story rowhome with finished basement
- Second floor: Two spacious bedrooms and one full bath
- First floor: Updated kitchen, dining room and living room
- Basement: Finished BONUS room with half bath and laundry facilities
- Central air conditioning and heat
- Hardwood floors
- Fenced back yard
- Plenty of parking including parking in the rear of the home.
- Online rent payment system to track your payments. Pay weekly, monthly, or as you go as long as rent is paid in full by the due date.

Are you ready to be the FIRST tenant? Follow these easy steps:
1. Text "RENT902" to 443-315-2274.
2. Fill out a short questionnaire in the link sent to you.
3. One of our representatives will contact you to schedule a showing.

It really is as easy as 1-2-3!
(Please do not respond through email on posted sites)
Two story brick row home in a quiet neighborhood in Essex. Features two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms including a finished basement and on-site laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Middlesex Road - 1 have any available units?
902 Middlesex Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Middlesex Road - 1 have?
Some of 902 Middlesex Road - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Middlesex Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
902 Middlesex Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Middlesex Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 902 Middlesex Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 902 Middlesex Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 902 Middlesex Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 902 Middlesex Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Middlesex Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Middlesex Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 902 Middlesex Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 902 Middlesex Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 902 Middlesex Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Middlesex Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Middlesex Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
