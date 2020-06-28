All apartments in Essex
Find more places like 851 MIDDLESEX ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
851 MIDDLESEX ROAD
Last updated September 15 2019 at 7:17 PM

851 MIDDLESEX ROAD

851 Middlesex Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

851 Middlesex Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Vouchers Accepted. Beautifully Updated Home. Two Bedrooms and two full baths. Great rear deck for entertaining. Plenty of parking available. This home is available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 MIDDLESEX ROAD have any available units?
851 MIDDLESEX ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
Is 851 MIDDLESEX ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
851 MIDDLESEX ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 MIDDLESEX ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 851 MIDDLESEX ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 851 MIDDLESEX ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 851 MIDDLESEX ROAD offers parking.
Does 851 MIDDLESEX ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 MIDDLESEX ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 MIDDLESEX ROAD have a pool?
No, 851 MIDDLESEX ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 851 MIDDLESEX ROAD have accessible units?
No, 851 MIDDLESEX ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 851 MIDDLESEX ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 MIDDLESEX ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 851 MIDDLESEX ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 851 MIDDLESEX ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kings Mill Apartments and Townhomes
1460 Hadwick Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Village
1409 Winter Park Cir
Essex, MD 21221
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Run
1107 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Mansfield Woods
710 Snowberry Court
Essex, MD 21221
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Apartments with ParkingEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College