Essex, MD
726 Mansfield Road
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

726 Mansfield Road

726 Mansfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

726 Mansfield Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Level Townhouse Located in Great Neighborhood! - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 3 Bedroom Townhouse that has been recently remodeled. Located in great area! New carpet. Freshly painted. New flooring in Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. Basement has room that is finished and has full bathroom. Fenced in rear yard. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE5333016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Mansfield Road have any available units?
726 Mansfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
Is 726 Mansfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
726 Mansfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Mansfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 Mansfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 726 Mansfield Road offer parking?
No, 726 Mansfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 726 Mansfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Mansfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Mansfield Road have a pool?
No, 726 Mansfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 726 Mansfield Road have accessible units?
No, 726 Mansfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Mansfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Mansfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Mansfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 Mansfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
