726 Mansfield Road

3 Level Townhouse Located in Great Neighborhood! - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 3 Bedroom Townhouse that has been recently remodeled. Located in great area! New carpet. Freshly painted. New flooring in Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. Basement has room that is finished and has full bathroom. Fenced in rear yard. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



