6 Hartman Ave B

1BR/1BA Basement Apt seperate entrance and laundry - Property Id: 97973



PICK CONTACT LANDLORD IF INTERESTED AND IT WILL COME DIRECTLY TO ME AND I WILL CONTACT YOU DIRECTLY.

HITTING APPLY WILL DIRECT YOU TO A FEE SERVICE FOR APPLICATION, LETS MAKE SURE YOU LIKE THE PROPERTY BEFORE PAYING ANYTHING.



Separate entrance

OFF Street Parking for one car

1Br Apt, approx 650 Sqft



Carpeted living room and bedroom

Living room 20' x 12'

Bedroom approx 12 x 10 with small closet

Bedroom and living room telephone and cable ready

Full bath tiled floor and tub enclosure



Beautiful but small Kitchen,

New Maple Cabinets

Electric Glass Top Stove,

Granite tiled counter top,

Double corner sink,

Dishwasher,



Utility room with your own personal Washer and Dryer



Efficiency

Electric Hot Water Heater

Two AC/Heater/dehumidifier units

All exterior walls and ceiling fully insulated

Energy star windows throughout

Very efficient basement



This is a totally renovated and updated basement and ready to move in.



Background and credit check required.



NO SECTION 8>>>>NO PETS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97973

