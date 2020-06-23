All apartments in Essex
6 Hartman Ave B

6 Hartman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6 Hartman Avenue, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1BR/1BA Basement Apt seperate entrance and laundry - Property Id: 97973

PICK CONTACT LANDLORD IF INTERESTED AND IT WILL COME DIRECTLY TO ME AND I WILL CONTACT YOU DIRECTLY.
HITTING APPLY WILL DIRECT YOU TO A FEE SERVICE FOR APPLICATION, LETS MAKE SURE YOU LIKE THE PROPERTY BEFORE PAYING ANYTHING.

Separate entrance
OFF Street Parking for one car
1Br Apt, approx 650 Sqft

Carpeted living room and bedroom
Living room 20' x 12'
Bedroom approx 12 x 10 with small closet
Bedroom and living room telephone and cable ready
Full bath tiled floor and tub enclosure

Beautiful but small Kitchen,
New Maple Cabinets
Electric Glass Top Stove,
Granite tiled counter top,
Double corner sink,
Dishwasher,

Utility room with your own personal Washer and Dryer

Efficiency
Electric Hot Water Heater
Two AC/Heater/dehumidifier units
All exterior walls and ceiling fully insulated
Energy star windows throughout
Very efficient basement

This is a totally renovated and updated basement and ready to move in.

Background and credit check required.

NO SECTION 8>>>>NO PETS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97973
Property Id 97973

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4674233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Hartman Ave B have any available units?
6 Hartman Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Hartman Ave B have?
Some of 6 Hartman Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Hartman Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
6 Hartman Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Hartman Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 6 Hartman Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex.
Does 6 Hartman Ave B offer parking?
No, 6 Hartman Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 6 Hartman Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Hartman Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Hartman Ave B have a pool?
No, 6 Hartman Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 6 Hartman Ave B have accessible units?
No, 6 Hartman Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Hartman Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Hartman Ave B has units with dishwashers.
