6 Hartman Ave B

1BR/1BA Basement Apt seperate entrance and laundry - Property Id: 97973
Separate entrance
OFF Street Parking for one car
1Br Apt, approx 650 Sqft
Carpeted living room and bedroom
Living room 20' x 12'
Bedroom approx 12 x 10 with small closet
Bedroom and living room telephone and cable ready
Full bath tiled floor and tub enclosure
Beautiful but small Kitchen,
New Maple Cabinets
Electric Glass Top Stove,
Granite tiled counter top,
Double corner sink,
Dishwasher,
Utility room with your own personal Washer and Dryer
Efficiency
Electric Hot Water Heater
Two AC/Heater/dehumidifier units
All exterior walls and ceiling fully insulated
Energy star windows throughout
Very efficient basement
This is a totally renovated and updated basement and ready to move in.
Background and credit check required.
NO SECTION 8>>>>NO PETS
