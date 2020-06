Amenities

Please click here to apply This cute home is all you need. Surrounded by mature landscaping for added privacy. Private driveway. Brand new flooring through out with ceiling fan for additional comfort. Newly installed washer and dryer. The kitchen opens up to the back yard. YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Conveniently located to 702, I-695 and I-95.