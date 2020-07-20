306 Stemmers Run Road

Amenities

3 Level Townhouse Located in Great Neighborhood! Central Air! Updated! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this 3 Bedroom, updated 3 Level Townhouse located in great neighborhood! Central Air. New Carpet. Freshly painted. Covered front porch. Partially finished room in the basement with 1/2 bath that could be 4th bedroom or club room. Fenced in front and rear yard. Includes Fridge, Washer and Dryer. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



