Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

306 Stemmers Run Road

306 Stemmers Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

306 Stemmers Run Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
3 Level Townhouse Located in Great Neighborhood! Central Air! Updated! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this 3 Bedroom, updated 3 Level Townhouse located in great neighborhood! Central Air. New Carpet. Freshly painted. Covered front porch. Partially finished room in the basement with 1/2 bath that could be 4th bedroom or club room. Fenced in front and rear yard. Includes Fridge, Washer and Dryer. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE3988294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Stemmers Run Road have any available units?
306 Stemmers Run Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Stemmers Run Road have?
Some of 306 Stemmers Run Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Stemmers Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
306 Stemmers Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Stemmers Run Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Stemmers Run Road is pet friendly.
Does 306 Stemmers Run Road offer parking?
No, 306 Stemmers Run Road does not offer parking.
Does 306 Stemmers Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Stemmers Run Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Stemmers Run Road have a pool?
No, 306 Stemmers Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 306 Stemmers Run Road have accessible units?
No, 306 Stemmers Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Stemmers Run Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Stemmers Run Road does not have units with dishwashers.
