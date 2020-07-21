227 Orville Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hard to Find End of Group Townhouse! Recently Updated! - Do not email. Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 3 Bedroom End of Group Townhouse located in great neighborhood. House has been updated. Parking pad in rear. Large unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



(RLNE4070843)