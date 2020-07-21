All apartments in Essex
227 Orville Road
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

Location

227 Orville Road, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hard to Find End of Group Townhouse! Recently Updated! - Do not email. Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 3 Bedroom End of Group Townhouse located in great neighborhood. House has been updated. Parking pad in rear. Large unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE4070843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Orville Road have any available units?
227 Orville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
Is 227 Orville Road currently offering any rent specials?
227 Orville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Orville Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Orville Road is pet friendly.
Does 227 Orville Road offer parking?
Yes, 227 Orville Road offers parking.
Does 227 Orville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Orville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Orville Road have a pool?
No, 227 Orville Road does not have a pool.
Does 227 Orville Road have accessible units?
No, 227 Orville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Orville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Orville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Orville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Orville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
