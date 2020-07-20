All apartments in Essex
Find more places like 1168 Foxwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex, MD
/
1168 Foxwood Lane
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

1168 Foxwood Lane

1168 Foxwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Essex
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1168 Foxwood Lane, Essex, MD 21221

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 Level Townhouse with Parking Pad! Large Fenced Yard! - Please call (410-288-8333), (do not email), for information about this 3 Bedroom, 3 Level Townhouse. Open floor plan with updated kitchen. Located in nice neighborhood. New Carpet. Large unfinished room in the basement for plenty of room for storage. Fenced in rear yard. Parking Pad for off street parking. Covered front porch. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE4753441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1168 Foxwood Lane have any available units?
1168 Foxwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex, MD.
How much is rent in Essex, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Essex Rent Report.
What amenities does 1168 Foxwood Lane have?
Some of 1168 Foxwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1168 Foxwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1168 Foxwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1168 Foxwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1168 Foxwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1168 Foxwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1168 Foxwood Lane offers parking.
Does 1168 Foxwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1168 Foxwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1168 Foxwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1168 Foxwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1168 Foxwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1168 Foxwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1168 Foxwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1168 Foxwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hartland Run
1103 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Hartland Ridge
1105 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr
Essex, MD 21221
Queens Purchase
1207 Middleborough Rd
Essex, MD 21221
Gateway
21 Waterwood Ct
Essex, MD 21221
Pebble Creek
1109 Country Terrace Road
Essex, MD 21221
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave
Essex, MD 21221

Similar Pages

Essex 1 BedroomsEssex 2 Bedrooms
Essex Cheap PlacesEssex Pet Friendly Places
Essex Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Dundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College