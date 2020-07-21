113 BLADEN RD

Great end of group townhouse! 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths. Hardwood floors. Finished Basement with full bath. Back enclosed porch for added living space. Large fenced yard with parking pad. All this and just minutes to 695 at a price you can not afford to miss.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
