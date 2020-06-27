1022 Middlesex Road

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Updated 2/3 Bedroom Townhouse. Parking Pad! - Do not email. Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 2/3 Bedroom Townhouse located in great neighborhood. New Carpet. Freshly painted. Updated Kitchen. Finished room in the basement that could be 3rd Bedroom with 1/2 Bath. Parking pad in rear. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410.288.8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



(RLNE5002043)