The Elms at Montjoy

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.6x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - two months rent
Move-in Fees: $375 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 deposit
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs per pet
Dogs
restrictions: Dogs over 35 lbs must live on ground floor.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Residents are required to display parking pass. Guests are required to display visitor pass, one (1) guest pass issued per household. Private garages available for $200/month and $150 deposit. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Towing enforced.