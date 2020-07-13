All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

The Elms at Montjoy

4900 Walking Stick Rd · (678) 905-4375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4831K · Avail. Sep 18

$1,558

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 4990I · Avail. Sep 12

$1,573

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 4841K · Avail. Sep 15

$1,593

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4830F · Avail. Aug 1

$1,738

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 4830I · Avail. Oct 15

$1,738

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 4830A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,758

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 965 sqft

See 23+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4811G · Avail. Jul 17

$2,541

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Elms at Montjoy.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
courtyard
new construction
Enjoy the benefits of living in Howard County, one of America's Best Places to Live. The Elms at Montjoy offers spacious apartment living, award winning service professionals and a location that delivers. This convenient address offers easy access to the workday commute, top rated schools, exceptional shopping, dining, entertainment and much more. Residents can make the most of every moment at home or on the go. The Elms is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience and continually works to build a sense of community that truly feels like home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.6x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - two months rent
Move-in Fees: $375 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 deposit
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs per pet
Dogs
restrictions: Dogs over 35 lbs must live on ground floor.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Residents are required to display parking pass. Guests are required to display visitor pass, one (1) guest pass issued per household. Private garages available for $200/month and $150 deposit. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Towing enforced. Other. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Residents are required to display parking pass. Guests are required to display visitor pass, one (1) guest pass issued per household. Private garages available for $200/month and $150 deposit. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Towing enforced.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Elms at Montjoy have any available units?
The Elms at Montjoy has 32 units available starting at $1,558 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Elms at Montjoy have?
Some of The Elms at Montjoy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Elms at Montjoy currently offering any rent specials?
The Elms at Montjoy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Elms at Montjoy pet-friendly?
Yes, The Elms at Montjoy is pet friendly.
Does The Elms at Montjoy offer parking?
Yes, The Elms at Montjoy offers parking.
Does The Elms at Montjoy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Elms at Montjoy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Elms at Montjoy have a pool?
Yes, The Elms at Montjoy has a pool.
Does The Elms at Montjoy have accessible units?
No, The Elms at Montjoy does not have accessible units.
Does The Elms at Montjoy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Elms at Montjoy has units with dishwashers.
Does The Elms at Montjoy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Elms at Montjoy has units with air conditioning.
