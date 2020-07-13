All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

The Elms at Fall Run

8401 Oakton Ln · (325) 276-4508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8401 Oakton Ln, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2C · Avail. Aug 6

$1,609

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 1C · Avail. now

$1,819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 1D · Avail. Jul 25

$1,847

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. Jul 26

$2,271

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1373 sqft

Unit 3A · Avail. Sep 26

$2,296

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1373 sqft

Unit 2F · Avail. Jul 25

$2,938

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Elms at Fall Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Located in a secluded 30-acre setting, The Elms at Falls Run is an escape from the day to day living and the perfect place to call home. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2
rent: 50.00
restrictions: We welcome a two-pet maximum per apartment, not to exceed 100 lbs. total weight of one dog. Specifics regarding your pet's breed, weight, proof of rabies documentation from your veterinarian and a photo of your pet will be required prior to move-in. A Pet Security Deposit of $350 is due upon move-in and is refundable. A monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be due at the beginning of each month.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Reserved carport parking is available for $50/month. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Towing enforced. Other, assigned: $50/month. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Reserved carport parking is available for $50/month. Commercial vehicles not allowed. Towing enforced.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Elms at Fall Run have any available units?
The Elms at Fall Run has 7 units available starting at $1,609 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Elms at Fall Run have?
Some of The Elms at Fall Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Elms at Fall Run currently offering any rent specials?
The Elms at Fall Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Elms at Fall Run pet-friendly?
Yes, The Elms at Fall Run is pet friendly.
Does The Elms at Fall Run offer parking?
Yes, The Elms at Fall Run offers parking.
Does The Elms at Fall Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Elms at Fall Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Elms at Fall Run have a pool?
Yes, The Elms at Fall Run has a pool.
Does The Elms at Fall Run have accessible units?
No, The Elms at Fall Run does not have accessible units.
Does The Elms at Fall Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Elms at Fall Run has units with dishwashers.
Does The Elms at Fall Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Elms at Fall Run has units with air conditioning.
