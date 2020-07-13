Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors cable included carpet granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit gym pool bbq/grill parking clubhouse internet access playground tennis court

Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes is located in historic Ellicott City, MD. Ellicott City is known for its convenient location, historic downtown and outdoor recreation opportunities. The accessible location allows residents easy access to Baltimore and Washington DC from major thoroughfares such as US-Route 29, Interstate-95 and Route 100. The historic downtown Ellicott City is just a few miles from Orchard Meadows offering eateries, boutique shops and historical location that contribute to its charm. For outdoor enthusiasts Ellicott City offers three major parks within 5 miles of the community. Orchard Meadows Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent. In addition, residents enjoy an attractive collection of community amenities to include a strength and cardio center with yoga studio, cyber cafe, swimming pool with sundeck seating, and an outdoor kitchen and fire pit.