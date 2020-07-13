All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes

3421 Sonia Trail · (203) 529-6950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3411-105 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 3410-405 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3201-102 · Avail. Oct 21

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 3410-304 · Avail. now

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit 3150-203 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
cable included
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
parking
clubhouse
internet access
playground
tennis court
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes is located in historic Ellicott City, MD. Ellicott City is known for its convenient location, historic downtown and outdoor recreation opportunities. The accessible location allows residents easy access to Baltimore and Washington DC from major thoroughfares such as US-Route 29, Interstate-95 and Route 100. The historic downtown Ellicott City is just a few miles from Orchard Meadows offering eateries, boutique shops and historical location that contribute to its charm. For outdoor enthusiasts Ellicott City offers three major parks within 5 miles of the community. Orchard Meadows Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent. In addition, residents enjoy an attractive collection of community amenities to include a strength and cardio center with yoga studio, cyber cafe, swimming pool with sundeck seating, and an outdoor kitchen and fire pit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 or 1st months rent
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes have any available units?
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes has 15 units available starting at $1,715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes have?
Some of Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
