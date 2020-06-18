All apartments in Ellicott City
9961 OAK LEA CT
9961 OAK LEA CT

9961 Oaklea Court · No Longer Available
Location

9961 Oaklea Court, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained rancher with fresh paint! French door access to covered deck and fully finished walkout-level basement. Apply Online: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/9961-Oak-Lea-Court-Ellicott-City-MD-21042-294455373

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9961 OAK LEA CT have any available units?
9961 OAK LEA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
Is 9961 OAK LEA CT currently offering any rent specials?
9961 OAK LEA CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9961 OAK LEA CT pet-friendly?
No, 9961 OAK LEA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 9961 OAK LEA CT offer parking?
Yes, 9961 OAK LEA CT does offer parking.
Does 9961 OAK LEA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9961 OAK LEA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9961 OAK LEA CT have a pool?
No, 9961 OAK LEA CT does not have a pool.
Does 9961 OAK LEA CT have accessible units?
No, 9961 OAK LEA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9961 OAK LEA CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9961 OAK LEA CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9961 OAK LEA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9961 OAK LEA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
