9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful ranch style home in sought after Ellicott City. Situated on a corner lot with beautiful landscaped grounds. Lawn care included in rent! Easy living on one level with new kitchen featuring stainless appliances and quartz counters! Beautiful family/sun room is an ideal place to relax. 3 spacious bedrooms, full bath + 1/2 bath are located on main level. Separate dining room and living room. Plenty of storage in unfinished basement. Convenient location to Howard County schools, shopping and major routes.