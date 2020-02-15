All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE

9929 Carrigan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9929 Carrigan Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful ranch style home in sought after Ellicott City. Situated on a corner lot with beautiful landscaped grounds. Lawn care included in rent! Easy living on one level with new kitchen featuring stainless appliances and quartz counters! Beautiful family/sun room is an ideal place to relax. 3 spacious bedrooms, full bath + 1/2 bath are located on main level. Separate dining room and living room. Plenty of storage in unfinished basement. Convenient location to Howard County schools, shopping and major routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE have any available units?
9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE have?
Some of 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9929 CARRIGAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane
Ellicott City, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms
Ellicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Parking
Ellicott City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College