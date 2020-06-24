Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 9928 ROUTE 108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
9928 ROUTE 108
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9928 ROUTE 108
9928 State Route 108
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
9928 State Route 108, Ellicott City, MD 21042
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9928 ROUTE 108 have any available units?
9928 ROUTE 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ellicott City, MD
.
Is 9928 ROUTE 108 currently offering any rent specials?
9928 ROUTE 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9928 ROUTE 108 pet-friendly?
No, 9928 ROUTE 108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ellicott City
.
Does 9928 ROUTE 108 offer parking?
No, 9928 ROUTE 108 does not offer parking.
Does 9928 ROUTE 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9928 ROUTE 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9928 ROUTE 108 have a pool?
No, 9928 ROUTE 108 does not have a pool.
Does 9928 ROUTE 108 have accessible units?
No, 9928 ROUTE 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 9928 ROUTE 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9928 ROUTE 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9928 ROUTE 108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9928 ROUTE 108 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Similar Pages
Ellicott City 1 Bedrooms
Ellicott City 2 Bedrooms
Ellicott City Apartments with Balcony
Ellicott City Apartments with Parking
Ellicott City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College