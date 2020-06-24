All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 9928 ROUTE 108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
9928 ROUTE 108
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

9928 ROUTE 108

9928 State Route 108 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9928 State Route 108, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9928 ROUTE 108 have any available units?
9928 ROUTE 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
Is 9928 ROUTE 108 currently offering any rent specials?
9928 ROUTE 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9928 ROUTE 108 pet-friendly?
No, 9928 ROUTE 108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 9928 ROUTE 108 offer parking?
No, 9928 ROUTE 108 does not offer parking.
Does 9928 ROUTE 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9928 ROUTE 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9928 ROUTE 108 have a pool?
No, 9928 ROUTE 108 does not have a pool.
Does 9928 ROUTE 108 have accessible units?
No, 9928 ROUTE 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 9928 ROUTE 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9928 ROUTE 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9928 ROUTE 108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9928 ROUTE 108 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd
Ellicott City, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms
Ellicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Parking
Ellicott City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College