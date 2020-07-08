All apartments in Ellicott City
9909 HEATHER GLEN

9909 Heather Glen · No Longer Available
Location

9909 Heather Glen, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Quiet location in Centennial school districts; 2/3 acre lot; 4820 SF (above grade); open floor plan; 2-story foyer & family room; 2 gas fireplaces; dual staircases; main-level study and laundry room; kitchen w/large island, butler's pantry, granite counters, breakfast area, & desk space; morning room; 2nd-floor large master bedroom w/tray ceiling, 2 walk-in closets & sitting area w/gas fireplace; 3 other bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, over-sized 2 car garage; 3-zone H/AC. Minutes to park, schools, shopping, restaurants and major commuter routes. Pets considered case by case. No smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9909 HEATHER GLEN have any available units?
9909 HEATHER GLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 9909 HEATHER GLEN have?
Some of 9909 HEATHER GLEN's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9909 HEATHER GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
9909 HEATHER GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9909 HEATHER GLEN pet-friendly?
Yes, 9909 HEATHER GLEN is pet friendly.
Does 9909 HEATHER GLEN offer parking?
Yes, 9909 HEATHER GLEN offers parking.
Does 9909 HEATHER GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9909 HEATHER GLEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9909 HEATHER GLEN have a pool?
No, 9909 HEATHER GLEN does not have a pool.
Does 9909 HEATHER GLEN have accessible units?
No, 9909 HEATHER GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 9909 HEATHER GLEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9909 HEATHER GLEN has units with dishwashers.
Does 9909 HEATHER GLEN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9909 HEATHER GLEN has units with air conditioning.

