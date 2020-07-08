9909 HEATHER GLEN

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Quiet location in Centennial school districts; 2/3 acre lot; 4820 SF (above grade); open floor plan; 2-story foyer & family room; 2 gas fireplaces; dual staircases; main-level study and laundry room; kitchen w/large island, butler's pantry, granite counters, breakfast area, & desk space; morning room; 2nd-floor large master bedroom w/tray ceiling, 2 walk-in closets & sitting area w/gas fireplace; 3 other bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, over-sized 2 car garage; 3-zone H/AC. Minutes to park, schools, shopping, restaurants and major commuter routes. Pets considered case by case. No smokers.