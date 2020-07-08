9909 HEATHER GLEN

Amenities
Quiet location in Centennial school districts; 2/3 acre lot; 4820 SF (above grade); open floor plan; 2-story foyer & family room; 2 gas fireplaces; dual staircases; main-level study and laundry room; kitchen w/large island, butler's pantry, granite counters, breakfast area, & desk space; morning room; 2nd-floor large master bedroom w/tray ceiling, 2 walk-in closets & sitting area w/gas fireplace; 3 other bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, over-sized 2 car garage; 3-zone H/AC. Minutes to park, schools, shopping, restaurants and major commuter routes. Pets considered case by case. No smokers.