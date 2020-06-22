9051 Dunloggin Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious 4 BR/3.5 BA Single Family in Ellicott City! Welcoming foyer with wood floors throughout that opens to the separate living room and dining area. Updated kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and soft-close cabinetry. Immediate access to the deck with great natural scenery great for relaxing or entertaining. The den has a decorative fireplace, exposed beams, recessed lighting and opens into the sunroom! Upstairs the master bedroom boasts plenty of natural light, walk-in closet and master bath suite. There are three additional bedrooms and a full hall bath! Lower level of the home is carpeted with additional living space and full bath!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



