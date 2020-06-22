All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

9051 Dunloggin Ct

9051 Dunloggin Court · No Longer Available
Location

9051 Dunloggin Court, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Spacious 4 BR/3.5 BA Single Family in Ellicott City! Welcoming foyer with wood floors throughout that opens to the separate living room and dining area. Updated kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and soft-close cabinetry. Immediate access to the deck with great natural scenery great for relaxing or entertaining. The den has a decorative fireplace, exposed beams, recessed lighting and opens into the sunroom! Upstairs the master bedroom boasts plenty of natural light, walk-in closet and master bath suite. There are three additional bedrooms and a full hall bath! Lower level of the home is carpeted with additional living space and full bath!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849778)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

