Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD

8880 Old Frederick Road · No Longer Available
Location

8880 Old Frederick Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Rancher. 5 Bed 2 full bath. New windows, kitchen appliances, Granite count tops, new floors and paint. 2 car garage. Plenty of storage space. Huge back yard. Available now. On-line rental application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have any available units?
8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
Is 8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD offers parking.
Does 8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have a pool?
No, 8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
