8880 OLD FREDERICK ROAD

Remodeled Rancher. 5 Bed 2 full bath. New windows, kitchen appliances, Granite count tops, new floors and paint. 2 car garage. Plenty of storage space. Huge back yard. Available now. On-line rental application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
