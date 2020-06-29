All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:52 AM

8713 LASALLE COURT

8713 Lasalle Court · No Longer Available
Location

8713 Lasalle Court, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT END UNIT. 3 LEVEL BUMPOUT& BACKS TO WOODS.OPEN &SPACIOUS LAYOUT ON MAIN LEVEL.LARGE LIING ROOM W/BAY WINDOW. UPGRADED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS&SS AOOLIANCES.CROWN MOLDING GALORE. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM 2/UPGRADED BATHROOM $WALK IN CLOSET.FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL W/ ADDOTION ROOM & FULL BATH. LARGE DECK OFF SUNROOM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8713 LASALLE COURT have any available units?
8713 LASALLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 8713 LASALLE COURT have?
Some of 8713 LASALLE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8713 LASALLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8713 LASALLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8713 LASALLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8713 LASALLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 8713 LASALLE COURT offer parking?
No, 8713 LASALLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8713 LASALLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8713 LASALLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8713 LASALLE COURT have a pool?
No, 8713 LASALLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8713 LASALLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8713 LASALLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8713 LASALLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8713 LASALLE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8713 LASALLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8713 LASALLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

