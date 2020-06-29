BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT END UNIT. 3 LEVEL BUMPOUT& BACKS TO WOODS.OPEN &SPACIOUS LAYOUT ON MAIN LEVEL.LARGE LIING ROOM W/BAY WINDOW. UPGRADED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS&SS AOOLIANCES.CROWN MOLDING GALORE. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM 2/UPGRADED BATHROOM $WALK IN CLOSET.FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL W/ ADDOTION ROOM & FULL BATH. LARGE DECK OFF SUNROOM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8713 LASALLE COURT have any available units?
8713 LASALLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 8713 LASALLE COURT have?
Some of 8713 LASALLE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8713 LASALLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8713 LASALLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.