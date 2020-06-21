All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 8709 RIDGE RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
8709 RIDGE RD
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

8709 RIDGE RD

8709 Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8709 Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
* Rental Applications on ' www.Longandfoster.com ' Website * Appl Fee $55 per Adult * Good Credit/Score 640+ ** Great TH w/Open Floor Plan & Fenced Yard ** Foyer w/Coat Closet & Powder Rm * Liv Rm w/ Wood-burning Fireplace & New Carpet * Din Rm w/Laminate Floor & Chandelier * Sunny Kitchen w/Slider to Deck has Cafe-Table Space & Tile Flooring ** Upper Level features a Mast Suite w/Full Bath and W/I Closet - & - Large Second Bedrm w/Double Closet and 2 Windows ** Finished W/O Basement has Fam/Rec Rm, Half Bath and Laundry w/full Size Washer & Dryer ** Located close to Stores, Restaurants & Commuter Rt's ** Managed by Long & Foster Property Management **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8709 RIDGE RD have any available units?
8709 RIDGE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 8709 RIDGE RD have?
Some of 8709 RIDGE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8709 RIDGE RD currently offering any rent specials?
8709 RIDGE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8709 RIDGE RD pet-friendly?
No, 8709 RIDGE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 8709 RIDGE RD offer parking?
Yes, 8709 RIDGE RD does offer parking.
Does 8709 RIDGE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8709 RIDGE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8709 RIDGE RD have a pool?
No, 8709 RIDGE RD does not have a pool.
Does 8709 RIDGE RD have accessible units?
No, 8709 RIDGE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8709 RIDGE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8709 RIDGE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8709 RIDGE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8709 RIDGE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21042
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Alta at Regency Crest
3305 Oak West Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd
Ellicott City, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms
Ellicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Parking
Ellicott City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College