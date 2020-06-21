8709 RIDGE RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

* Rental Applications on ' www.Longandfoster.com ' Website * Appl Fee $55 per Adult * Good Credit/Score 640+ ** Great TH w/Open Floor Plan & Fenced Yard ** Foyer w/Coat Closet & Powder Rm * Liv Rm w/ Wood-burning Fireplace & New Carpet * Din Rm w/Laminate Floor & Chandelier * Sunny Kitchen w/Slider to Deck has Cafe-Table Space & Tile Flooring ** Upper Level features a Mast Suite w/Full Bath and W/I Closet - & - Large Second Bedrm w/Double Closet and 2 Windows ** Finished W/O Basement has Fam/Rec Rm, Half Bath and Laundry w/full Size Washer & Dryer ** Located close to Stores, Restaurants & Commuter Rt's ** Managed by Long & Foster Property Management **