8591 HARVEST VIEW COURT

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Available for tenant move in mid July. Beautiful light filled end-unit townhouse with garage in Ellicott City's Wheatfield community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Readily available spacious townhouse with fireplace on main level, and sliding glass door walkout to deck, eat in kitchen, lower level recreation room with walkout to patio. Masterbedroom includes full bath with large soaking tub. Pets case by case. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Howard County Schools. Available Immediately. Schedule your showing today!Owner request serious interest only. Contact agent for credit and background check information. 12 month min/24 month rental preferred. Do not park in any reserved parking spots.