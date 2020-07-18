All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:38 PM

8591 HARVEST VIEW COURT

8591 Harvest View Ct · (443) 499-3839
Location

8591 Harvest View Ct, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1648 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Available for tenant move in mid July. Beautiful light filled end-unit townhouse with garage in Ellicott City's Wheatfield community. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Readily available spacious townhouse with fireplace on main level, and sliding glass door walkout to deck, eat in kitchen, lower level recreation room with walkout to patio. Masterbedroom includes full bath with large soaking tub. Pets case by case. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Howard County Schools. Available Immediately. Schedule your showing today!Owner request serious interest only. Contact agent for credit and background check information. 12 month min/24 month rental preferred. Do not park in any reserved parking spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

