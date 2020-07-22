All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated December 28 2019 at 5:51 AM

8488 Frederick Rd

8488 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

8488 Main Street, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable town home in historic Ellicott City; 2BR 1BA unit has a renovated kitchen and bathroom; hardwood floors throughout; washer and dryer included. No smoking. Will consider your pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8488 Frederick Rd have any available units?
8488 Frederick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 8488 Frederick Rd have?
Some of 8488 Frederick Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8488 Frederick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8488 Frederick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8488 Frederick Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8488 Frederick Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 8488 Frederick Rd offer parking?
No, 8488 Frederick Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8488 Frederick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8488 Frederick Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8488 Frederick Rd have a pool?
No, 8488 Frederick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8488 Frederick Rd have accessible units?
No, 8488 Frederick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8488 Frederick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8488 Frederick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8488 Frederick Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8488 Frederick Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
