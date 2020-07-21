8486 Frederick Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Apt within Townhome in the Historic District of Ellicott City. Recently updated. Walk to shops, restaurants, parks. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Living room, porch. Will consider your pet.