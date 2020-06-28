Rent Calculator
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:35 AM
8484 Frederick Rd
8484 Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8484 Main Street, Ellicott City, MD 21043
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Apt within Townhome in the Historic District of Ellicott City. Recently updated. Walk to shops, restaurants, parks. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Living room, porch. No smoking. Will consider your pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8484 Frederick Rd have any available units?
8484 Frederick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Ellicott City, MD
.
What amenities does 8484 Frederick Rd have?
Some of 8484 Frederick Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8484 Frederick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8484 Frederick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8484 Frederick Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8484 Frederick Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8484 Frederick Rd offer parking?
No, 8484 Frederick Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8484 Frederick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8484 Frederick Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8484 Frederick Rd have a pool?
No, 8484 Frederick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8484 Frederick Rd have accessible units?
No, 8484 Frederick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8484 Frederick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8484 Frederick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8484 Frederick Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8484 Frederick Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
