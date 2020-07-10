All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:30 AM

8473 Main St

8473 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

8473 Main Street, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW. Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath town home in historic Ellicott City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8473 Main St have any available units?
8473 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 8473 Main St have?
Some of 8473 Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8473 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
8473 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8473 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 8473 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 8473 Main St offer parking?
No, 8473 Main St does not offer parking.
Does 8473 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8473 Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8473 Main St have a pool?
No, 8473 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 8473 Main St have accessible units?
No, 8473 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 8473 Main St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8473 Main St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8473 Main St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8473 Main St has units with air conditioning.

