Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
4741 Leyden Way
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

4741 Leyden Way

4741 Leyden Way · No Longer Available
Location

4741 Leyden Way, Ellicott City, MD 21042
Dorsey Search

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW. You will love this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse in the Dorsey Hall area of Ellicott City. Lots of space with large kitchen, living dining/combo, finished basement, and deck. Hardwood floors. No smoking. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4741 Leyden Way have any available units?
4741 Leyden Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 4741 Leyden Way have?
Some of 4741 Leyden Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4741 Leyden Way currently offering any rent specials?
4741 Leyden Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4741 Leyden Way pet-friendly?
No, 4741 Leyden Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 4741 Leyden Way offer parking?
Yes, 4741 Leyden Way offers parking.
Does 4741 Leyden Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4741 Leyden Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4741 Leyden Way have a pool?
No, 4741 Leyden Way does not have a pool.
Does 4741 Leyden Way have accessible units?
No, 4741 Leyden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4741 Leyden Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4741 Leyden Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4741 Leyden Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4741 Leyden Way does not have units with air conditioning.

