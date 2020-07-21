4608 OLD DRAGON PATH

Amenities

Stunning brick front colonial ideally located near recreation & commuter routes. Eat-in kitchen w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances; family room with cozy wood burning stove & access to the relaxing deck; 5 true bedrooms on the upper level; master suite with walk-in closet & private bath; finished lower level with rec room & possible in-law suite w/2nd kitchen. Lawn and leaf maintenance included.