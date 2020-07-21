All apartments in Ellicott City
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
4608 OLD DRAGON PATH
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

4608 OLD DRAGON PATH

4608 Old Dragon Path · No Longer Available
Location

4608 Old Dragon Path, Ellicott City, MD 21042
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning brick front colonial ideally located near recreation & commuter routes. Eat-in kitchen w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances; family room with cozy wood burning stove & access to the relaxing deck; 5 true bedrooms on the upper level; master suite with walk-in closet & private bath; finished lower level with rec room & possible in-law suite w/2nd kitchen. Lawn and leaf maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH have any available units?
4608 OLD DRAGON PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH have?
Some of 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH currently offering any rent specials?
4608 OLD DRAGON PATH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH pet-friendly?
No, 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH offer parking?
No, 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH does not offer parking.
Does 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH have a pool?
No, 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH does not have a pool.
Does 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH have accessible units?
No, 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH has units with dishwashers.
Does 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH have units with air conditioning?
No, 4608 OLD DRAGON PATH does not have units with air conditioning.
