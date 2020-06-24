All apartments in Ellicott City
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE

4036 Saint Johns Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4036 Saint Johns Lane, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful must see Colonial near shopping and work. Granite, Hardwood. Open floor plan great for entertaining In law suite on the top floor. Large great room finished basement large yard. Schools Centennial Dunloggin Northfield

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE have any available units?
4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE have?
Some of 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE offer parking?
No, 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE have a pool?
No, 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE have accessible units?
No, 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4036 SAINT JOHNS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
