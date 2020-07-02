3906 Macalpine Rd

Amenities

Fully furnished Executive apartment in quiet suburban home in Ellicott City, MD. About 5 minutes to Columbia, 20 minutes to downtown Baltimore and/or Annapolis, 45 minutes to D.C.. Apartment has a Large living/dining room, kitchen, one bedroom with queen bed, private bathroom and private entrance. Fully carpeted, cable TV/internet, parking space in the driveway, use of washer/dryer. No pets, no smoking, no drinking/drugs. For One Professional person. It is $1200 monthly including utilities.