Lovely townhouse in great neighborhood in walking distance from Ellicott City, 2 fire places, finished ground level and lovely porch, exterior cared for by association, 1 car garage, available immediately
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3750 College Ave have any available units?
3750 College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 3750 College Ave have?
Some of 3750 College Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3750 College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.