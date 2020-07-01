All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 3750 College Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
3750 College Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 PM

3750 College Ave

3750 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3750 College Avenue, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely townhouse in great neighborhood in walking distance from Ellicott City, 2 fire places, finished ground level and lovely porch, exterior cared for by association, 1 car garage, available immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 College Ave have any available units?
3750 College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 3750 College Ave have?
Some of 3750 College Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3750 College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 College Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3750 College Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 3750 College Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3750 College Ave offers parking.
Does 3750 College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3750 College Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 College Ave have a pool?
No, 3750 College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3750 College Ave have accessible units?
No, 3750 College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 College Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3750 College Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3750 College Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3750 College Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd
Ellicott City, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms
Ellicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Parking
Ellicott City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College