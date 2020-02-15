AIRY TOWN HOME WITH NEW HARD WOOD FLOORING AND CARPETING, RECENT WALL PAINTING, BAY WINDOW IN KITCHEN, ATTIC IN UPPER-2, FENCED BACKYARD, SPACIOUS REC ROOM AND SEPARATE LAUNDRY AND STORAGE ROOM. Brand new Washer and Dryer, and Storm Door
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
3278 HALCYON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Some of 3278 HALCYON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
3278 HALCYON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.