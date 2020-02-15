All apartments in Ellicott City
Find more places like 3278 HALCYON COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ellicott City, MD
/
3278 HALCYON COURT
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:36 PM

3278 HALCYON COURT

3278 Halcyon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ellicott City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3278 Halcyon Court, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ice maker
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AIRY TOWN HOME WITH NEW HARD WOOD FLOORING AND CARPETING, RECENT WALL PAINTING, BAY WINDOW IN KITCHEN, ATTIC IN UPPER-2, FENCED BACKYARD, SPACIOUS REC ROOM AND SEPARATE LAUNDRY AND STORAGE ROOM. Brand new Washer and Dryer, and Storm Door

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3278 HALCYON COURT have any available units?
3278 HALCYON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 3278 HALCYON COURT have?
Some of 3278 HALCYON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3278 HALCYON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3278 HALCYON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3278 HALCYON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3278 HALCYON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 3278 HALCYON COURT offer parking?
No, 3278 HALCYON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3278 HALCYON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3278 HALCYON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3278 HALCYON COURT have a pool?
No, 3278 HALCYON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3278 HALCYON COURT have accessible units?
No, 3278 HALCYON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3278 HALCYON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3278 HALCYON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3278 HALCYON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3278 HALCYON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Charleston Place
3182 Normandy Woods Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Plum Tree
3463 Plum Tree Dr
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Kaiser Park
8120 Randolph Way
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Elms at Fall Run
8401 Oakton Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln
Ellicott City, MD 21042
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir
Ellicott City, MD 21043
The Wexley at 100
6081 Otterbein Lane
Ellicott City, MD 21043

Similar Pages

Ellicott City 1 BedroomsEllicott City 2 Bedrooms
Ellicott City Apartments with BalconyEllicott City Apartments with Parking
Ellicott City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College