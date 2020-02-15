3278 HALCYON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

AIRY TOWN HOME WITH NEW HARD WOOD FLOORING AND CARPETING, RECENT WALL PAINTING, BAY WINDOW IN KITCHEN, ATTIC IN UPPER-2, FENCED BACKYARD, SPACIOUS REC ROOM AND SEPARATE LAUNDRY AND STORAGE ROOM. Brand new Washer and Dryer, and Storm Door