Well maintained end unit townhome. Freshly painted throughout. Brand new carpet. New Refrigerator. Fully finished basement includes a family room with access to the patio. New Deck on the main level. Established neighborhood convenient to grocery stores and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 3243 SONIA TRAIL have any available units?
3243 SONIA TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 3243 SONIA TRAIL have?
Some of 3243 SONIA TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3243 SONIA TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
3243 SONIA TRAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.