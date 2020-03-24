3243 SONIA TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Well maintained end unit townhome. Freshly painted throughout. Brand new carpet. New Refrigerator. Fully finished basement includes a family room with access to the patio. New Deck on the main level. Established neighborhood convenient to grocery stores and restaurants.