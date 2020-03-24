All apartments in Ellicott City
3243 SONIA TRAIL
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

3243 SONIA TRAIL

3243 Sonia Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3243 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained end unit townhome. Freshly painted throughout. Brand new carpet. New Refrigerator. Fully finished basement includes a family room with access to the patio. New Deck on the main level. Established neighborhood convenient to grocery stores and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3243 SONIA TRAIL have any available units?
3243 SONIA TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
What amenities does 3243 SONIA TRAIL have?
Some of 3243 SONIA TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3243 SONIA TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
3243 SONIA TRAIL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3243 SONIA TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 3243 SONIA TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 3243 SONIA TRAIL offer parking?
No, 3243 SONIA TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 3243 SONIA TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3243 SONIA TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3243 SONIA TRAIL have a pool?
No, 3243 SONIA TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 3243 SONIA TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 3243 SONIA TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 3243 SONIA TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3243 SONIA TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 3243 SONIA TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3243 SONIA TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
