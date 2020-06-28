All apartments in Ellicott City
2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT

2050 Crescent Moon Court · No Longer Available
Location

2050 Crescent Moon Court, Ellicott City, MD 21163

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brick Front Townhouse for rent in amenity rich gated community of Waverly woods. Lots of upgraded features which include recess lighting throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT have any available units?
2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
Is 2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellicott City.
Does 2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT offer parking?
No, 2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT have a pool?
No, 2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT have accessible units?
No, 2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2050 CRESCENT MOON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
