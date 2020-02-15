Rent Calculator
10530 RESORT RD #206
10530 Resort Road
Location
10530 Resort Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see this charming 2 bedroom, 2 Bath condo overlooking the golf course. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, Open and spacious layout. Private one car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10530 RESORT RD #206 have any available units?
10530 RESORT RD #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ellicott City, MD
.
What amenities does 10530 RESORT RD #206 have?
Some of 10530 RESORT RD #206's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10530 RESORT RD #206 currently offering any rent specials?
10530 RESORT RD #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10530 RESORT RD #206 pet-friendly?
No, 10530 RESORT RD #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ellicott City
.
Does 10530 RESORT RD #206 offer parking?
Yes, 10530 RESORT RD #206 offers parking.
Does 10530 RESORT RD #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10530 RESORT RD #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10530 RESORT RD #206 have a pool?
No, 10530 RESORT RD #206 does not have a pool.
Does 10530 RESORT RD #206 have accessible units?
No, 10530 RESORT RD #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 10530 RESORT RD #206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10530 RESORT RD #206 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10530 RESORT RD #206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10530 RESORT RD #206 does not have units with air conditioning.
