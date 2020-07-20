10212 CABERY ROAD

Great house, Living room, dining room, huge kitchen, 4 bedrooms with 3 full bath, large finished basement with two finished areas. Basement with pool table, game and TV stand with speakers. Really nice backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
