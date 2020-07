Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning carpet oven range Property Amenities accessible parking playground garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly dog park smoke-free community

RiverWatch Apartment homes feature granite kitchen countertops, energy efficient appliances, tiled flooring and an in-unit washer and dryer. Most homes include an internal garage parking space within the unit. Large pets are also welcome!RiverWatch also features many unique amenities including onsite trails with access to the riverfront, a playground and gazebo and patio overlooking the Patapsco River. With the St. Denis MARC station just under two miles away and several major highways nearby, residents enjoy easy access throughout the Baltimore/Washington metro area. Call today!