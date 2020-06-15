All apartments in Eldersburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6515 Dundee Dr. #234

6515 Dundee Drive · (443) 548-0191 ext. 135
Location

6515 Dundee Drive, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
6515 Dundee Dr. #234 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Townhome Located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Rental Townhome located in Eldersburg, MD! This unit includes 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths, walk in closet, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and has 2 assigned parking space. Close to shopping centers, restaurants and more. The community amenities includes a pool, playground and a picnic area!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*One Pet Accepted under 50lbs with additional deposit and rent
*Available June 12th, 2020

Contact us to schedule a visit!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*Available: August 17th, 2020
*Water/Sewer is included in rent

(RLNE2690405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 have any available units?
6515 Dundee Dr. #234 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 have?
Some of 6515 Dundee Dr. #234's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 currently offering any rent specials?
6515 Dundee Dr. #234 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 is pet friendly.
Does 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 offer parking?
Yes, 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 does offer parking.
Does 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 have a pool?
Yes, 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 has a pool.
Does 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 have accessible units?
No, 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6515 Dundee Dr. #234 has units with air conditioning.
