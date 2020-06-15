Amenities
6515 Dundee Dr. #234 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Townhome Located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Rental Townhome located in Eldersburg, MD! This unit includes 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths, walk in closet, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and has 2 assigned parking space. Close to shopping centers, restaurants and more. The community amenities includes a pool, playground and a picnic area!
*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*Available: August 17th, 2020
*Water/Sewer is included in rent
