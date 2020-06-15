Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool

6515 Dundee Dr. #234 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Townhome Located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Rental Townhome located in Eldersburg, MD! This unit includes 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths, walk in closet, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, and has 2 assigned parking space. Close to shopping centers, restaurants and more. The community amenities includes a pool, playground and a picnic area!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over.

*Background and Credit Check Required

*One Pet Accepted under 50lbs with additional deposit and rent

*Available June 12th, 2020



Contact us to schedule a visit!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required

*Available: August 17th, 2020

*Water/Sewer is included in rent



(RLNE2690405)